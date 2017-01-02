January 2, 2017

CRYING WOLF: ‘I’ve felt disgust, but never this kind of fear’: Bruce Springsteen unleashes on Trump for promoting ‘bigotry, racism and intolerance’ and says his policies are nothing but ‘lies.’

Beginning with the election of President Reagan in 1980, isn’t this Bruce’s standard boilerplate response whenever there’s a president with an (R) after his name? Conversely, Springsteen’s pose of optimism as a mascot of the anointed* on the eve of Obama assuming office hasn’t exactly stood the test of time, either.

* Classical reference.