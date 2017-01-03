January 3, 2017

ANALYSIS: TRUE. Obama Hung Democrats Out to Dry for Past Eight Years.

The Daily Beast‘s Jackie Kucinich said to CNN’s Nia-Malika Henderson on Sunday that it would be interesting to see what kind of reception President Obama will receive when he meets congressional Democrats next week, adding that the president has hung his party “out to dry” during his time in the White House.

Obama will meet Wednesday with Democrats on Capitol Hill to discuss ways to protect Obamacare from being dismantled by the incoming Republican majority, Politico reported Friday. Kucinich noted that the president has not made building relationships with lawmakers a priority during his tenure.

“He is someone who hasn’t really made Congress a priority … or the party in general over his last eight years,” Kucinich said. “Just at the end there did he start kicking in and, you know, trying to make up for lost time. So that will be really interesting in addition to him trying to save Obamacare.”

“It will be interesting to see how Democrats in that room receive a man who led them the last eight years but kind of, in a lot of ways, led them out to dry,” Kucinich continued.