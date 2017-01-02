January 2, 2017

NICE CATCH: Man arrested in Saarland on suspicion of financing Isis.

The 38-year-old Syrian was arrested at his home in Saarbrücken, near the French border, on December 31st with prosecutors alleging he was planning to disguise a car as a police vehicle before driving it into a crowd.

The suspect, Hasan A., was reportedly in contact with Isis via the messaging service Telegram and police have been able to secure chats he had with a contact man from the extremist organization after seizing his mobile phone, Spiegel reported on Monday.

Hasan A. has denied the charge, claiming he made up his attack plan in order to try and trick the jihadists out of €180,000, which he could use to support his family in Syria.

Investigators also believe that the chances of the attack taking place were slim.