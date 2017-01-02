January 2, 2017

BUT WHO WILL WATCH? Obama Plans Farewell Speech From Chicago.

The address is set for the evening of Jan. 10 at McCormick Place, a hulking convention center overlooking Lake Michigan. In an email to supporters, Mr. Obama said the speech would give him “a chance to say thank you for this amazing journey, to celebrate the ways you’ve changed this country for the better these past eight years, and to offer some thoughts on where we all go from here.”

After all this time, Obama still seems to believe that all he needs to do is make one more speech.