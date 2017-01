FEMINISM DIED IN 1998. HILLARY’S CAMPAIGN WAS A ROTTING, STINKING ZOMBIE STALKING THE EARTH. Feminism Lost: Now What? “For those at the forefront of the women’s movement, there is despair, division and defiance. Hillary Clinton’s loss was feminism’s, too. . . . The Women’s March on Washington on Jan. 21 is an apt metaphor for the moment: movement as primal scream.”