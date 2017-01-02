January 2, 2017

FAKE NEWS: “On ‘Meet the Press’ today, Chuck Todd — interviewing the NYT executive editor Dean Baquet — showed a disturbing inability to do his job, to be a professional journalist. I don’t see what’s so hard about understanding professionalism. You’re a journalist, you cover the people in the news, and you don’t let the subjects of the news shake you up by telling you you’re doing it wrong. As long as you are following principles of professionalism — maybe you aren’t and that’s your problem — you should be able to stand your ground firmly. Yet somehow, Donald Trump’s criticism of journalists is dogging him.”