January 1, 2017

ASKING THE IMPORTANT QUESTIONS: Was Mariah Carey SABOTAGED for ratings? Diva singer’s aides claim faulty earpiece caused Times Square lip-sync disaster — and accuse TV execs of disabling equipment on PURPOSE.

If you’d like to go full Zapruder on this kerfuffle, have at it. But to paraphrase Hanlon’s razor, never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by nervous stagehands under the pressure of a live TV shoot.

Related: “The tragedy isn’t that Mariah Carey’s lip-sync didn’t sync, but that pop culture has come to accept mime as musical performance. It isn’t,” jazz critic Ted Gioia tweets.