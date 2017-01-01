January 1, 2017

INTERESTING:

In Arnold Schwarzenegger’s excellent Encyclopedia of Modern Bodybuilding, he talks about working with convicts and observes that weight training is a great way to operate without delusions:



It has always seemed to me that bodybuilding is a good way to get in touch with reality. When you’re working out, there is the reality of the cold iron in your hands — you can lift it, or you can’t. That’s reality. And then there is the progress you make. If you train correctly, you get results. train incorrectly, or don’t put enough intensity into your efforts, and you get little or nothing. You can’t fake it. You have to face the facts.