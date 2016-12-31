December 31, 2016

COMEDIAN PATTON OSWALT HAS TRUMP EPIPHANY AFTER SJWS BADGER STEVE MARTIN INTO DELETING CARRIE FISHER TWEET:



Twitchy adds:

The way SJWs attacked Steve Martin for talking about someone he obviously respected and found attractive appears to have been a wake-up call for Patton Oswalt, who has been a fairly outspoken detractor of Donald Trump. Perhaps NOW he understands why so many people are sick and tired of the Left, particularly social justice warriors who go out of their way to attack men and screech about being politically correct.

To be fair though, it would have been far braver for Martin to have let the tweet stand. But as one of Ace of Spades’ co-bloggers bluntly writes, “I’m tempted to feel sorry for Steve Martin, but I don’t. He’s a coward. He’s willingly joined a tribe that forces him to submit to the angry, ever-changing whims of its loudest and most extreme members. Nothing is sacrosanct. Nothing is yours and yours alone. Every utterance, friendship, and affiliation is open to their raging condemnations… This is your soul on leftism. They own it, not you.”

On the other hand, nobody forced Martin onto Twitter or demanded that he respond to the mob if a tweet is (deliberately, in this case) misunderstood. It was distance after all, much of it forced upon them by the studios themselves, that made the original generation of movie stars seem larger than life.

We’ve come a long way from Bob Dylan telling fans at the height of his stardom in the mid-’60s, “Just because you like my stuff doesn’t mean I owe you anything,” to Steve Martin feeling the urge to placate a vocal group of crybullies. Unfiltered ubiquitous social media and its concomitant ability to generate intense feelings of shame has radically transformed stardom, for better and worse.