December 30, 2016

IN ROLLING STONE, OF ALL PLACES: Something About This Russia Story Stinks: Nearly a decade and a half after the Iraq-WMD faceplant, the American press is again asked to co-sign a dubious intelligence assessment. “If the American security agencies had smoking-gun evidence that the Russians had an organized campaign to derail the U.S. presidential election and deliver the White House to Trump, then expelling a few dozen diplomats after the election seems like an oddly weak and ill-timed response. Voices in both parties are saying this now.” To be fair, “oddly weak” is an Obama trademark.

Then again, given Rolling Stone’s track record, the Obama administration might be pushing skeptical pieces there in order to bolster its own credibility. The truth is out there . . . .