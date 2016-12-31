December 31, 2016

LIFE IN A FUNDAMENTALLY TRANSFORMED AMERICA: Dump trucks filled with sand will guard New Year’s Eve revelers in NYC. “When filled with sand, the 16-ton trucks nearly double in weight. Considering ISIS carried out attacks in Germany and France by plowing trucks into crowds, the hulking DSNY trucks are a perfect mobile barricade that should give any plotters pause. And if a terrorist – home-grown or otherwise – attempts to detonate a bomb, the huge trucks are fully capable of absorbing blasts and shrapnel.”