December 30, 2016

FUNDAMENTALLY TRANSFORMED: Incoming Trump Press Secretary Sean Spicer on the Media: ‘Business as Usual Is Over.’

One more time: In the post-World War II era, the press has enjoyed certain institutional privileges based on two assumptions: (1) That it’s very powerful; and (2) That it will exercise that power responsibly, for the most part. Both assumptions have been proven false in this election cycle. Like many of the postwar institutional accommodations, this one will be renegotiated under Trump.