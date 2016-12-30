December 30, 2016

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: “I served for 8 years on a university sexual misconduct board and at the end of that distressing tour of duty concluded the following…”



(1) the combination of alcohol abuse by both parties (which is the case in the vast majority of charges), absence of witnesses, and absence of any forensic investigation in the student led process makes the charges almost impossible to prove by any standard of evidence; (2) a very small number of sexual predators can create a lot of misery on a campus (3) peer pressure and buddy systems by both male and female students are probably the best form of prevention; and (4) cases of sexual assault should go straight to the police and courts. Universities aren’t equipped to handle these cases and need to stop trying to serve as a parallel justice system. This is not a place for amateur hour.