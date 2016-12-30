December 30, 2016
ANDREW MALCOLM: Mysterious missives to distant strangers.
In an age of instant communications, we get annoyed if we must wait 30 minutes for a reply. I’m still awaiting replies to messages I launched decades ago – in bottles.
One day around 1950 on a ferry far off the New England coast, my father suggested we write a note, slip it into a bottle and toss it into the North Atlantic to see what might happen.
That was the first of many times we did that. We called it “doing a bottle.” It became an avocation I continue to this day.
Back at home after a bedtime story, Dad would reach to turn off the light. Just before darkness captured my room, he’d say, “I wonder where our bottle is tonight?”
Do yourself a favor and read the whole, lovely thing.