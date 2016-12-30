December 30, 2016

EMERGING? The left’s emerging ‘fake news’ problem.

Last week, many news organizations published stories about a man who claimed he was kicked off a Delta Air Lines flight solely because his speaking Arabic made other passengers uncomfortable. The story went viral.

Many outlets, however, negated to note an important fact: The individual in question was a YouTube prankster known for pulling similar viral stunts. Only after the prankster’s claims were disseminated across all corners of the internet did his past enter the picture in a meaningful way. Delta eventually denied his claim.

In recent days, such incidents have caused some observers to scrutinize those on the left.

“It baffles me how anyone on the left combatting ‘fake news’ can turn a blind eye to the clickbaiting within its own ranks,” CNN host Jake Tapper tweeted toward the end of last week. “HEAL THYSELF.”

And it wasn’t just Tapper. Some on the left also expressed concern with the trend of false stories being circulated in their political sphere.