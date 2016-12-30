December 30, 2016

SO WE TOLD THE MAN THIS SHOULD BE HIGHER FROM THE BEGINNING: But he honestly thought it was an exercise in futility and no one would donate, despite the fact he helps everyone who hits a rough patch.

The thing is, the minimum would get him through the next couple of months, but he might be back here again in another year. So we tried to figure out how much would give him a chance to turn his life around and stop being at risk. And here we are. If you donate $50 or more and let your name show, send me your snailmail and I’ll send you a signed book. I can’t promise a specific book, since some of them are still packed, heavens alone know where, but I’ll send you a signed Hoyt book, for helping Charlie Martin get back on his feet.