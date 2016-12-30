December 30, 2016

AND IT’S THE GOVERNMENT’S FAULT: Your Shower Is Lame, Your Dishwasher Doesn’t Work, and Your Clothes are Dirty. “Anything in your home that involves water has been made pathetic, thanks to government controls. . . . But wait: what about the need to conserve water? Well, the Department of the Interior says that domestic water use, which includes even the water you use on your lawn and flower beds, constitutes a mere 2% of the total, so this unrelenting misery spread by government regulations makes hardly a dent in the whole.”