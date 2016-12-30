December 30, 2016

GOVERNMENT: Scandal-plagued federal agency looks to ‘act with integrity, honesty and respect.’

The federal agency accused of widespread misconduct and whistleblower retaliation at several of its offices is now attempting to create an organizational culture built on several ethical pillars.

Last month, the Social Security Administration’s Office of Disability Adjudication and Review began a “conversation” with employees about the kind of culture the agency wants to promote in 2017.