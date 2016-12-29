December 29, 2016

IT’S NOT THAT THEIR AUDIENCE IS SHRINKING; IT’S MERELY BECOMING MORE “SELECTIVE:” ESPN posts second-worst ‘Monday Night Football’ season. As Reuters adds, “If not for this past Monday night’s highly watched NFL game [with the Lions versus the resurgent Cowboys], The Walt Disney Co’s ESPN network would have had its smallest audience for ‘Monday Night Football’ in 2016 since the 2006 season.”

ESPN (with the full encouragement of the NFL) has worked very hard to become MSNBC with (slightly) better visuals; it shouldn’t be surprised when MSNBC-sized ratings are the result.

Or as Iowahawk would say:

(Classical allusion in headline.)