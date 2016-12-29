December 29, 2016

WITCHCRAFT: “When the last cellphone in the Caliphate is destroyed or worn out no one will know how to make another,” Richard Fernandez writes. “Their 8th century is capable of producing fanaticism but probably couldn’t make a ball point pen. Objects in the ISIS universe are ‘magical’ — put there by Allah in the possession of the infidel for holy warriors to plunder and enjoy until the power which inheres in them gradually fades away. Surprisingly much of the modern world is not very different.”

Read the whole thing.