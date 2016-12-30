December 30, 2016

WELL, THIS IS THE 21ST CENTURY, YOU KNOW: Amazon’s patent for a flying warehouse.

An Amazon patent available through the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office details plans to create an “airborne fulfillment center.” Basically, a flying warehouse. According to CNBC, Amazon was awarded the patent on the fulfillment center in April.

The patent says the warehouse could remain at a high altitude, and drones “with ordered items may be deployed from the AFC to deliver ordered items to user designated delivery locations.”

The patent also says shuttles could deliver more inventory to the warehouse, as well as transport employees.