IN THE MAIL: From J. D. Vance, Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis.

Plus, today only at Amazon: Save Up to 50% on Smartypants Vitamins.

And, also today only: Save 30% on Gaiam Balance Ball Chairs.

Up to 85% off top rated history books on Kindle.

Plus, Lightning Deals galore. There are new deals every hour, so check back often!