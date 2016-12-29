December 29, 2016
YA THINK? Relations Between Obama and Netanyahu Have Hit Rock Bottom.
Though they’ve clashed bitterly before, mostly notably over Iran, the two governments seemed farther apart than ever after a speech Wednesday by Secretary of State John Kerry and last week’s United Nations resolution.
The key question for the Obama administration, newly willing to air grievances with Israel on live television, is why now?
My colleague Bill Whittle has compared Obama to Tolkien’s Balrog, lashing its whip at Gandalf in one last act of murderous defiance while falling to its doom.