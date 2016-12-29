December 29, 2016

PHILIPPINES DUTERTE: I threw suspect from helicopter.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened to throw corrupt officials from helicopters mid-air, saying he has done it before.

“If you are corrupt, I will fetch you using a helicopter to Manila and I will throw you out,” said Mr Duterte, who is waging war on corruption and drugs.

It’s the latest claim by the president that he has personally carried out extra-judicial killings.

His spokesman played down the remarks, which he described as “urban legend”.

Earlier this month another spokesman Martin Andanar said his blunt-speaking boss should be taken “seriously but not literally” when he said he had shot dead three men while mayor of Davao.