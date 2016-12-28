December 28, 2016

TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME: Anger at Georgetown professor over her MONTH-LONG foul-mouthed Twitter rant at Muslim ex-colleague who voted Trump.

A professor at Georgetown University went into an unbelievable foul-mouthed meltdown that lasted 31 days after a Muslim ex-colleague said she voted for Donald Trump.

C Christine Fair, an associate professor at the Center for Peace and Security Studies, was incensed after Asra Q Nomani, ‘lifelong liberal’, wrote an article about voting for Donald Trump as a Muslim immigrant.

That led to a month of abuse on social media – including insults and threats of lawsuits.