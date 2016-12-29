December 29, 2016

LET’S HOPE: Washington Examiner: The Death Throes of Political Correctness.



Not everyone, not even a majority, is comfortable with the bizarre and dehumanizing ideas routinely foisted on less militant citizens in the name of self-affirmation for one group or another. The public is not interested in cultivating obsessive concern over microaggressions. Not everyone agrees when they are told, often angrily, that belief in marriage as a sacrament is merely a centuries-old excuse for oppression. Not everyone heeds the command to pretend that Caitlyn Jenner is a woman.

Many look on, aghast, at the brutal public shamings so frequently meted out to those who say almost anything mildly insensitive. They don’t like threats to individual rights made in the name of sensitivity. They notice that everything the political and cultural elite disagrees with is quickly defined as bigotry. Moral pressure even induced both Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton to embrace the absurd idea that immigration law is per se racist.

Voters, especially the many non-traditional Republican voters who gave President-elect Trump his victory, did not have to be conservative or even political to see something was terribly wrong. All they had to do was have their eyes open. They only had to feel the anger that comes naturally to people who are commanded by the self-important to behave irrationally.

There are many explanations for the 2016 election. But at the heart of the matter remains the question: How did Trump, for all his manifest faults, become the champion of the working class voter, the little guy, the men and women who feel their opinions are scorned and their voices unheeded?

As Trump repeatedly did and said things that would have ended anyone else’s political career, he won rather than lost admiration. Why? Because by example, not just by precept, he rejected, day in and day out, every convention and custom demanded by an overbearing, supercilious and detested cultural elite.