December 28, 2016

TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME: Anti-Trump Sign Irks Even Liberal Massachusetts Neighbors.



Sharon Kurinsky proudly told the Herald she hung the sign — “Trump-Free Zone! No ignorant, bigoted, criminal, pathological liar, misogynistic narcissistic greedy pig scumbag is allowed here! Never my president!” — on her porch several weeks ago.

“I was just so outraged by Trump that I had to do something for my own satisfaction,” Kurinsky said. “There’s never been anybody I hated as much as Trump.”