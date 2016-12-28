December 28, 2016

BECAUSE JOURNALISM HAS BECOME AN ENCLAVE OF PRIVILEGED WHITE WOMEN WHO TALK TO EACH OTHER: How Women in Media Missed the Women’s Vote: Cocooned in gender-identity politics, a new generation of feminists couldn’t fathom what was happening.

Instead, they produce and publish pieces like this one: I’m Terrified of Raising a Boy in Trump’s America.

UPDATE: From the comments: “I’m reminded again of the advice the Instapundit gave to conservative billionaires. Instead of wasting money on super-PACs and ineffective TV ads, spend the same or less money and buy some women’s magazines.”

Here’s the original appearance of that advice.