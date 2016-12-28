December 28, 2016

WHY ARE DEMOCRATS SO BIG INTO PROSECUTORIAL OVERREACH? Wisconsin John Doe probe will never be over for furious Democrats.



Multiple courts have ordered the probe shut down, and in October the U.S. Supreme Court made quick work of rejecting a petition for review by Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm, the Democrat who launched the politically motivated probe in August 2012.

But the John Doe case is never over in the minds of liberals like Assembly Minority Leader Peter Barca, D-Kenosha, who can’t let go of a burning disdain of Walker or the pounding the Republican governor and his fellow conservatives have given the left over the past six years.

Last week, WisPolitics.com reported that Dems are criticizing calls by Republicans to investigate the leak of “John Doe II documents” in September to liberal British newspaper The Guardian while passing over conservative activist Eric O’Keefe for disclosing details of the probe.

Chisholm and his assistants also are furious that documents showing the partisan nature of the investigation were obtained and published by Wisconsin Watchdog and the Wall Street Journal.