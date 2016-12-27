December 27, 2016

OOPS. FIRST FEMALE AFGHAN FIGHTER PILOT PLEADS FOR ASYLUM IN AMERICA: “I don’t know whether the final decision on this request will be handled by the Obama administration or Trump, but if we really honor the contributions of Ms. Rahmani as much as we claim to, her request should be approved. If we send her back there and she winds up dead, the blame won’t be placed entirely on people in Afghanistan.”

If Trump is truly serious about draining the Obama-era swamp, he should grant her asylum and then remind Americans about the threats she’s received, explain that unlike his immediate predecessor, his administration won’t tolerate such backwards thinking from our allies, and that if Afghan’s leaders want our help, they need to at least progress to the 19th century. The 18th, at a minimum.

Earlier: Photos Of Afghanistan’s Past: Modernity Lost.