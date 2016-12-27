December 27, 2016

PUNCHING BACK TWICE AS HARD: Student Cleared of Rape Sues University, Accuser:



The case against him was dismissed in September 2016 in Monroe Superior Court because of insufficient evidence.

This week, Farrer filed the federal lawsuit in U.S. District Court here, saying he was defamed and was a victim of intentional infliction of emotional distress. He also alleges his constitutional rights were violated.

“IU engaged in a gender-biased investigation of Farrer, which culminated in Farrer’s unlawful expulsion from IU,” his complaint states, adding that he was not afforded due process.

Named defendants include his accuser, Indiana University, the school’s assistant director, associate dean of students, deputy Title IX director, Title IX deputy investigator and other school staff.

The Indianapolis Star and USA TODAY typically do not name people who are or may have been victims of sexual assault. Farrer and his accuser were not immediately available for comment.

The 76-page complaint states that the defendants violated Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 “by creating a gender biased, hostile environment against males, like Farrer, based in part on IU’s pattern and practice of disciplining male students who accept physical contact initiated by female students but failing to discipline female students who engage in the same conduct.”

He alleges that male students are not provided due process in sexual-assault investigations. He said the rape allegations against him were taken as truth from the outset, adding that the university didn’t want to embarrass the accuser or receive negative publicity.