December 27, 2016

LOOK AT ME! LOOK AT MEEE! Top Twitter Troll Shanley Kane Attacks Carrie Fisher.

Flashback: Milo Yiannopoulos: The Madness of Queen Shanley. “We effectively allow these far-left social engineers, who spend their lives trying to make men feel inferior about their gender and skin colour (yes, the irony is lost on them), to say what they want and behave as they please out of misplaced middle-class guilt—a sneaking suspicion that they probably have a point. But they don’t: they’re bullies and attention seekers, hawking snake oil.”

I don’t know the definitive origin story, but that trend was certainly accelerated exponentially when it was discovered to generate enormous clicks on the Internet.