December 27, 2016

ARMS: China tests F-31 stealth fighter, cheaper competitor to US F-35.

The revamped version of what was previously known as the J-31 made its debut flight in the northeastern city of Shenyang on Friday, the state-owned China Daily reported.

The trailblazing aircraft was the brainchild of Shenyang Aircraft Corp, part of the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).

According to AVIC, the FC-31 has a maximum take-off weight of 28 metric tons, a flight radius of 1,250 km, and a top speed of Mach 1.8 or 1.8 times the speed of sound.

The aircraft can easily carry 8 tons of weapons, holding six missiles in its internal weapons bay, plus six more under its wings.

Sergey Kornev, head of Russia’s Air Force Equipment Export Department, earlier told RIA Novosti the J-31 will fly on Russian aircraft engines RD-93.