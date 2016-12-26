December 26, 2016

CHARLIE MARTIN: NASA Nonsense. “This tweet is, more than anything else, a tribute to the art of public relations. It’s not exactly false — but by taking about the cities to be drowned, it sure gives the average reader the impression that this drowning is imminent. Instead, well — 6900 years ago would be roughly 5000 BC. That’s before Rome; before ancient Greece; before Minos; before Egypt, before Ur, before Mohenjo-Daro; before domesticated chickens. Before every recorded human civilization. Maybe, in 7000 years, New York will be under water; and maybe, in 7000 years, New York will still be remembered as a place more real than Atlantis. Maybe. It’s a sucker play. NASA Climate is hoping you’ll read their tweet and take away that New York is in imminent danger, and support their funding and listen with horror every time someone says ‘climate change.'”