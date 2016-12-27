December 27, 2016

SALENA ZITO: Miracle on the Old Lincoln Highway.

It is a story of poise, generosity and gratitude, one filled with layaways, community service and creating education opportunities; it is void of the stereotypical political resentments attributed to rural Americans since this election began last year.

“It all started with a phone call from someone who was calling for ‘Santa B’ on Dec. 1,” said Ryan Kennedy, the store manager. “The person said they wanted to know what it would cost to pay off the entire store’s layaway items and when the pick-up date was,” he explained.

The Walmart is located equidistant between the two towns, explained Michael Corle, a rural renaissance man, who despite his preference for shopping local, often finds himself with his wife and three kids taking advantage of the bargains and the convenience of the big discount chain department store.

“For so many young families in his area layaways offer customers the ability to slowly pay off an item over a determined amount a time, often allowing them the ability to pay off items on their children’s or family’s wish list that they could not afford all at one time,” Corle said.

It is something they can do with dignity if they are on a fixed income or have fallen on hard times or working two or three jobs, he said.

Many families on limited budgets rely on the service, which typically does not place an additional fee like a credit card. It is also a great service for people who have poor or no credit, Corle said.

The store manager was skeptical and apparently the anonymous donor anticipated that because he directed Kennedy to Google recent past layaway payoffs to other small towns in Pennsylvania.