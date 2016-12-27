December 27, 2016

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Drexel University Professor Wishes All a Merry Christmas By Calling for ‘White Genocide.’ “According to the Daily Caller, the professor is a self described ‘radical political theorist.'”

I’m guessing that by “radical” he means century-old conventional hard-left ideas that have failed everywhere they’ve been tried. If these people weren’t dangerous, they’d just be tedious.

Related: “Looking at his public history of books and articles, it’s hard to believe Drexel didn’t know who they had hired. A socialist who writes for Jacobin thinks revolutionary violence is a good thing? Color me shocked!”