December 26, 2016

FASTER, PLEASE: “Yes, I know good news is hard to swallow,” Michael Ledeen writes in a timely column headlined “Bye Bye Obama,” “but we are living in a revolutionary moment, of which the Trump election is a dramatic symptom. The crisis of the Islamic Republic would be a fitting end to the Obama era. He dreamt of a glorious strategic alliance with Iran, and a definitive lethal blow against Israel. How fitting with the Divine sense of humor to have the Palestinians and Iranians to wreck their own enterprises.”