HOW DID I MISS THIS? China Claims Successful Orbital Test Of Reactionless EM Drive. “We need to view the Chinese doing this in the same light we viewed the Sputnik launch when I was a kid.” Plus: “You’d think one or another of our expensive intelligence agencies would have warned us, or that the White House would have comments.”

Well, okay, I know why I missed it this past week, but I’m surprised it didn’t get enough publicity to be sure I didn’t. Then again. . . .