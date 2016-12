FAKE NEWS: A&E Cancels KKK Documentary Series, Says Participants Were Paid in ‘Direct Violation’ of Policies. “A&E said it would no longer move forward with ‘Escaping the KKK,’ a controversial documentary series that purported to examine the plight of people seeking to extricate themselves from the hate group known as the Ku Klux Klan, citing a recent discovery that producers involved with the show had made financial payments to some of the subjects involved with the program.”