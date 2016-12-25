December 25, 2016

THE GRAY LADY WISHES MERRY CHRISTMAS TO MR. AND MRS. TRUMP VOTER AND ALL THE REPUBLICANS AT SEA! NYT Says GOP Stole Supreme Court Seat From Obama:

The New York Times’ Christmas Day editorial tags Senate Republicans for “stealing” a seat on the Supreme Court that should have been filled by President Barack Obama.

The Times accuses Republicans of impugning the institutional integrity of the court by a hyper-partisan charade, arguing the justices derive their legitimacy from their separation from the two political branches of government.

“Mr. McConnell and his allies took a torch to that idea — an outrageous gambit that, to nearly everyone’s shock, has paid off,” the Grey Lady says. “But while Republicans may be celebrating now, the damage they have inflicted on the confirmation process, and on the court as an institution, may be irreversible.”