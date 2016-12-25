December 25, 2016

HOW A TV SITCOM TRIGGERED THE DOWNFALL OF WESTERN CIVILIZATION: “I want to discuss a popular TV show my wife and I have been binge-watching on Netflix. It’s the story of a family man, a man of science, a genius who fell in with the wrong crowd. He slowly descends into madness and desperation, lead by his own egotism. With one mishap after another, he becomes a monster. I’m talking, of course, about Friends and its tragic hero, Ross Geller. You may see it as a comedy, but I cannot laugh with you.”