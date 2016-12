I HOPE THAT IN THE NEXT ADMINISTRATION, THE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION’S OFFICE FOR CIVIL RIGHTS WILL TAKE A HARD LOOK AT THE UNIVERSITY OF OREGON: Tax Prof Nancy Shurtz Blasts University Of Oregon For Improperly Releasing Error Filled Report As ‘Public Retaliation And Shaming.’ And I hope Prof. Shurtz will sue.

Meanwhile, I encourage journalists to make FOIA requests for emails and documents regarding the university’s response to this incident.