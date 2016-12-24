December 24, 2016

KAROL MARKOWICZ: Everyone should be treated with respect — unless you’re a Republican. “The Trump hate has gone around the bend when the family of the president-elect is gleefully harassed. . . . This disassociation isn’t convincing the millions of Americans who voted for Trump that he’s any less legitimate. It hasn’t taken away any of the president’s power, or changed one of his policies. It’s just made liberals look more rude and out of touch. The left is trying to turn the whole country into a liberal safe space — safe for them, dangerous for anyone who disagrees with them. They’ve lost their minds.”

