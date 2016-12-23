December 23, 2016

FAKE NEWS: “President Obama will be remembered as a thoughtful and dignified president who led a scrupulously honest administration that achieved major changes.”

—“Was Barack Obama Bad for Democrats?”, Stanley B. Greenberg and Anna Greenberg, the New York Times, today.

The victims of Fast & Furious, Benghazi, the IRS scandals, and those who liked their plans but couldn’t keep their plans – plus the potential victims of helping Iran acquire the bomb could not be reached for comment.