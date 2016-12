JOANNE JACOBS: Meritocracy’s losers: No degree, no respect. “The well-educated and well-off who live in or near big cities tend to endorse the notion, explicitly or implicitly, that education determines a person’s value.”

As Mickey Kaus wrote 25 years ago, lefties decry economic inequality even as they buttress social inequality. Because looking down on the working class is a core tenet of modern liberalism.