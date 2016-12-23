December 23, 2016

QUESTION ASKED: Who Needs Wine Tasting When You Can Get Beer Flights?

It’s always amazing to walk into a beer-focused bar and see 30, 40, 50, 60, 70, or more beers on the menu. Long walls of taps are exciting, but can also be intimidating. What should you try? How many can you try? Can you get an Uber home? Well, many bars are now providing you with a solution: beer flights!

Common in wine bars for a long time, you can now enjoy beer in the same way, with just a little bit of each. The sampler glasses of four or so ounces allow you to pick out a few you want to try without having to worry about whether you can get home. It’s a wonderful thing for someone like me who gets paid to drink beer and tell you all about it.