December 23, 2016

I’M EXPECTING AN EARTH-SHATTERING KABOOM: Scientists Are Getting Nervous About Italian Supervolcano.

Uplift started in 2005, and an alert level for the volcano was raised in 2012, requiring seismic monitoring, AFP reports. Recent years have seen increases in minor seismic activity and ground deformation. On Tuesday, researchers published a study in Nature stating that the caldera is nearing a “critical degassing pressure” that “can drive volcanic unrest toward a critical state.” It’s still impossible to say when another eruption may occur, but researchers are hoping to spur more research and monitoring at Campi Flegrei for the sake of the residents of nearby Naples, for whom an eruption “would be very dangerous.”