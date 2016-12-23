December 23, 2016

THE HILL: Trump’s White House press shop intends to change status quo.

The communications team announced by President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday shows that the status quo is shifting in the White House press shop as well as in other corners of the incoming administration

The structure of the team is changing from past administrations in order to address the needs of the first Twitter president.

While previous White House communications staffs have been hierarchical, Trump’s four key appointees will each be an “Assistant to the President,” as well as having more specific job titles.

That jibes with word from sources in previous days that Trump was weighing creating equal roles instead of the usual chain of command.

Sean Spicer, the Republican National Committee’s chief strategist and spokesman, will take over the mantle of White House press secretary while campaign communications adviser Jason Miller will become White House communications director.

Joining them in the press shop will be Hope Hicks and Dan Scavino, two longtime Trump loyalists who have been with the business mogul since the start of his presidential bid. Hicks will serve as director of strategic communications while Scavino will become director of social media. Both served in similar roles during the campaign.