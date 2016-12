DIABETES NEWS: Anti-Malaria Drug Turns Glucagon-Producing Alpha Cells into Insulin-Producing Beta Cells. “The results of this study, which was partially funded by the JDRF have been published in the journal Cell and indicate that diabetic fish, mice, and rats were all treated successfully with artemisinins. The hope is that this treatment will cure type 1 diabetes in humans by replacing the destroyed beta cells with then newly-produced insulin-secreting cells.”