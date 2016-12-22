December 22, 2016

BUMP: The Infuriating Math Behind Overbooking. “The most frustrating part? This math could be tuned to ensure the maximum number of tickets sold with a near zero percent chance too many people show up. Instead, the most profitable solutions often involve a decent chance a few passengers getting screwed, because the extra ticket sales outweigh having to put someone up in a hotel now and then. So just make sure you get to the airport early, and hope that someone else is running late.”

I think that if I’m bumped, they should have to charter a private jet to get me to my destination on time.